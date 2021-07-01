TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces a lease covering 1100m² with Now Connected in the Lilleurope tower

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the signing of a nine-year confirmed commercial lease with Now Connected. With a total of 1100 m² at Tour Lilleurope in Lille, France, this new office concept will open its doors in October 2021. This new lease raises the building's occupancy rate to 84%.

The Now Connected solution was launched in June 2020 by BNP Paribas Real Estate and Now Coworking, an independent company. Its unprecedented offering creates, arranges, markets and operates workspaces that meet the new security and flexibility standards of the office market for both landlords and occupants. The new company will move into the atrium, as well as onto the 11th floor to develop its concept and its coworker community. To make way for this new tenant, Société de la Tour Eiffel has invested in rethinking the building atrium entirely, optimising the private areas of the floor and meeting the special needs of this innovative concept. The space will provide adjustability and optimise profitability for Now Connected clients.

With more than 25,000 m² of surface area on 24 floors, this flagship Lille office tower, which is owned by Société de la Tour Eiffel, is strategically placed, "straddling" the Lille-Europe TGV station in the heart of the Euralille business district.

"We are pleased to welcome Now Connected's first development outside Paris, at Tour Lilleurope. This choice shows the attractiveness of spaces developed by Société de la Tour Eiffel, which meet the needs of innovative projects by offering both adjustability and flexibility. In accordance with our role as an integrated property company, we will also have Now Connected fit out the atrium of Tour Lilleurope, including a range of services and activities and a work café", commented Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Société de la Tour Eiffel



The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA -



Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices



www.societetoureiffel.com



About Now Connected :

Now Connected is a subsidiary of Now coworking, company offering a new ort of living work and developing premium coworking spaces all across.France.

Now Connected offers to investors, user companies, local bodies the setting-up or the operating of flexible spaces they own. Find our spaces and news on: https://now-connected.com

