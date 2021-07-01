Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A3CSVL ISIN: DK0061550811 
Frankfurt
01.07.21
08:00 Uhr
1,030 Euro
-0,055
-5,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2021 | 18:56
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linkfire: Major Shareholder Announcement

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Following the change in number of shares cf. press release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, holds 5,164,234 shares in the Company corresponding to 8.94 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company.

Lars Wiberg Ettrup

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the indirect ownership of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO, amounts to 7.20 per cent (including shareholdings through Ettrup Invest ApS, CVR. no. 33638655).

Correction of the PDMR for CK Holding 2019 ApS

With reference to the regulatory release "Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares" dated 30 June 2021, the information provided in respect of CK Holding 2019 ApS in the regulatory release deviated from the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The below overview is correct and consistent with the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameCK Holding 2019 ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated to Charlotte Klinge, board member of Linkfire A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLinkfire A/S
b)LEI984500Z56C097569I250
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares



ISIN DK0061550811
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares in connection with IPO

c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
SEK 1,359,680


Volume(s)
121,400
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

e)Date of transaction28 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-01 18:30 CEST.

Attachments

Major Shareholder Announcement

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653917/Major-Shareholder-Announcement

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
