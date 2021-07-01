StataCorp announced today it will move to a flexible work schedule designed to promote better work-life balance for its employees. Founded in 1983 with headquarters in College Station, TX, StataCorp produces the statistics and data science software Stata.

StataCorp is redefining its full-time workweek for all employees, reducing the standard 40 hours to 32. Employees will either work shorter days or have an extra full day off each week, all without a decrease in pay or benefits. StataCorp President Alan Riley explained, "Our employees produce and support a fantastic software package. We are proud of them and want to make sure they can play as hard as they work."

StataCorp's goal with its new flexible schedule is to allow staff more personal time with their families and friends and for their hobbies. It is confident that a better work-life balance will increase both employee satisfaction and productivity.

While employees will enjoy a shorter workweek, StataCorp customers and software users will not experience a decrease in service, responsiveness, or production from the company, which has adjusted its workflow to accommodate its users worldwide.

About StataCorp

For over 30 years, StataCorp has been a leader in statistical and data science software. Stata provides everything for research professionals' data science needs-data manipulation, visualization, statistics, and reproducible reporting. StataCorp is an Affirmative Action Employer Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability.

