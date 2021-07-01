Polygon acquires ACI-Groep in the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon strengthens its market position in the Netherlands with the acquisition of ACI-Groep ("ACI"). ACI is a property damage restoration company and the acquisition will add around 60 employees and revenues of around 7 MEUR.

Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire ACI, one of the leading property damage restoration companies in the Netherlands. The combination will reinforce Polygon's position as one of the market leaders on the Dutch market and expand the geographic presence in the Middle part of the Netherlands.

"The acquisition enables Polygon Netherlands to grow even further. ACI and Polygon share the same core values and ACI is a perfect match to Polygon's brand promise: Always By Your Side. I'm happy to welcome our new family member", says Axel Gränitz President and CEO of Polygon Group.

"I am pleased to say that with the acquisition of ACI-Group we will have no less than 17 offices and will be welcoming more than 60 well trained, professional experts to our team. With a strong partner like ACI we are looking forward to exciting new business opportunities. ACI's client portfolio is a valuable addition to Polygon's customer base. Not only do we strengthen our current fire and water damage recovery services and our leak detection and drying techniques, we will also offer new, specialized services like fire prevention and industrial cleaning services for the process industry", says Marlies van der Meulen-Sahni Country President in Polygon Netherlands.

"This is an opportunity. Both ACI and Polygon are companies that strive to deliver exceptional disaster recovery services. We speak the same language, and our employees will benefit from excellent opportunities for continued professional development. Together we will be able to deliver successful projects, both nationally and internationally", says Bert van Ingen, General Director of ACI-Groep.

Both companies will benefit from an increased number of branches and will therefore be able to work more efficiently and tackle the peaks of the disaster recovery sector. There will also be an increased emphasis on Major & Complex Claims. ACI already has one disaster truck, and after the acquisition the number of Polygon employees in the Netherlands will increase to approximately 250.

