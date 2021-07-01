Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GABY Inc. (OTC Pink: GABLF) ("the Company"), a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. CEO of the Company, Margot Micallef, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "GABY is a consolidator of retail cannabis dispensaries," explained Micallef. "We are exclusively focused in California," she added. "We're on track to do $40 million in revenue this year, and we are cash flow positive," said Micallef.

"We own a majority of our supply chain," she shared. "We own manufacturing, distribution, and retail."

"We have long standing relationships with cultivators, and we procure our flower from those cultivators to put into our proprietary brands," said Micallef. "We have all of the infrastructure in place to take advantage of the retail operations that we have and are acquiring."

"What makes your company stand out?", asked Jolly. "I would say our biggest differentiator is our team," shared Micallef. "We have done this before," she said. "It's not easy, but having had the past experience helps quite a bit," said Micallef, before elaborating on her significant achievements in the consolidation and retail space. "I will definitely call on that experience as we move into additional dispensaries."

"Really what makes us unique is not only do we have great mainstream experience, but we also have great cannabis experience," continued Micallef. "We acquired a number of different companies to create GABY, and those entrepreneurs are still with us," said Micallef. "We have a great balance of experience with consolidation, retail, and cannabis, which is quite unique for the industry."

"What do you see for the company over the next 36 months?", asked Jolly. "Our goal is to grow to 10 locations over the next 12 months, and 100 locations within the next three to five years," explained Micallef. "Truthfully, I think we're going to become a takeover target well before we get to 100 locations," she shared. "We're well poised to go on and build a sustainable company that is going to grow by acquisition, as well as organic growth, or be a tremendous takeout target before we get to that growth."

Jolly then asked about a recent release on June 17th detailing the Company's launch of their cannabis brand, Kind Republic. "Kind Republic is one of our proprietary brands, which launched originally exclusively in our Mankind dispensary, and has already sold almost a million dollars worth of product," said Micallef. "We have decided to put it on our distribution platform and sell it alongside our other proprietary brands to third party dispensaries, and it is being well received in the marketplace."

Micallef then discusses the Company's merger with Mankind. "The Mankind transaction is a really significant transaction for us because it creates the blueprint for us on a go-forward basis," said Micallef. "It allows us to put our proprietary brands on shelf, and to replicate the infrastructure that we have created," she continued. "It allows us to couple our retail experience with the retail experience that the brand already has, and it allows us to duplicate that in a strategic fashion as we acquire more and more dispensaries."

"Why California?", asked Jolly. "California is the largest cannabis consuming geography in the world. It is the fifth largest economy, and it is a densely populated region which allows us to use our capital more wisely," said Micallef. "Most importantly, it's a taste-maker market. What happens in California matters to the United States, and often to the world," she said. "It is highly influential in terms of cannabis culture."

To close the interview, Micallef shared that the Company is currently undervalued, especially compared to their peers. "Our strategy is to get our story out there so hopefully our stock price improves as more and more people learn about us."

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Kind Republic, Sonoma Pacific and Lulu's through Mankind. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sonoma Pacific Distribution it manufactures and distributes its proprietary brands to third party dispensaries. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTC under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com

