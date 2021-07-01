- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew to acquire 100% of Solera Beverage Group from CapMan at enterprise value of around DKK 770 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,525-1,625 million maintained
- • Medium-term EBIT margin target of around 20-21% will be changed to a long-term EBIT margin target in the range of 20-21%
- • Solera Beverage Group has around 150 employees and generates a normalised net revenue (excluding COVID-19 effects) of around DKK 1.3 billion and a normalised EBITDA of around DKK 70 million
- • The acquisition to be EPS accretive in 2022
