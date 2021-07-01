Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced today that effective August 1, 2021, or as permitted by customer contracts, the company is increasing prices on all rubber carbon black products sold in the EMEA region.

Due to rising operating, logistics and environmental costs required to maintain service levels, it is necessary to adjust prices for rubber carbon black by an average of €110 per ton. In addition, the service surcharges and payment terms shall be adjusted to reflect these higher costs.

This action is required to continue to be a reliable, long-term global supplier of high-quality products and services to our customers as we safely and sustainably manufacture our rubber carbon black products.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

