PHI-CELL Technology Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Commercial, Healthcare and Education Facilities

80+ countries utilize PHI-CELL technology, demonstrating worldwide demand for high-quality air purification products designed, engineered and manufactured in USA

RGF Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, announces the approval of RGF's patented PHI-CELL technology by the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom for installation in commercial, healthcare and education facilities. Each government approval was achieved upon review of independent studies proving that PHI-CELL technology inactivates over 99.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces and 99.5% of the aerosolized form.

RGF's REME-HALO resulting in >99% airborne inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 within indoor environments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"RGF is working with public agencies across the globe to review and test our proven air treatment solutions that eliminate viruses and bacteria," notes Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology, RGF Environmental Group, Inc. "As governments re-open their economies, they can provide higher quality indoor air quality for their citizens and visitors."

The details of each government approval are noted as follows.

Canada, Health Canada PHI Devices Classified as a Class 1 Medical Device

Health Canada has classified PHI devices as a Class 1 medical device, defined in the Food and Drugs Act as a health instrument used in the mitigation or prevention of a disease. DESCO, a part of GROUPE DESCHENES, is licensed by Health Canada to sell medical instruments and is the sole distributor of RGF's PHI technology as a medical device in Canada. "With the successful classification, RGF air purification systems can now be installed in Canadian offices, retail, hospitals, and schools," comments Jean-Francois Baron, President of Spectral Air, the representative agency within Canada for RGF air purification systems.

United Kingdom, National Health Services 3 Year Contract

The East of England NHS Collaborative Procurement Hub has approved a three-year contract for the procurement of RGF air purification systems to be distributed through Healthy Indoor Environments Ltd. The NHS noted, "The services and equipment available under this framework support infection control needs related to COVID-19. These services and products are suitable for all areas of hospitals, both patient facing as well as support functions and office settings, putting patient and workforce safety at the fore."

Simulated Space Testing Protocol

Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California, performed the third-party testing. RGF's test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1,280 cu. ft.) representing a real-world conditioned commercial space. The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. Results from the test include:

RGF's PHI-CELL technology inactivated greater than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and inactivated 99.5% of the aerosolized form of SARS-CoV-2.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

