Solomon Admissions Consulting: First Firm in College Admissions Consulting Industry Has Its Success Rates Reviewed by a Vault 50 Independent Accounting Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Solomon Admissions Consulting has become the first firm in the college admissions consulting industry to have its students' success rates reviewed by a Vault 50 independent accounting firm. The firm that issued the Independent Accountant's Report was EisnerAmper LLP, one of the nation's largest full-service advisory and accounting firms.

EisnerAmper LLP performed its review of Solomon Admissions' published incoming freshman university/college acceptance rates of Solomon clients for the 2019-2020 Admissions Cycle. Specifically, EisnerAmper reviewed the client success rate at 27 different colleges and then traced and agreed them to the rates provided publicly by Solomon Admissions Consulting. As part of the review, the firm analyzed Solomon client acceptance rates at such colleges as Stanford University, where the acceptance rate of Solomon clients was 31.0% as opposed to the national average of 5.2%, and the University of Pennsylvania, where the Solomon client acceptance rate was 31.3% as opposed to the national acceptance rate of 8.6%.

This Independent Accountant's Report establishes Solomon Admissions Consulting at the forefront of transparency in the college admissions consulting industry.

Solomon Admissions Consulting's services are sought out by students across the United States and abroad, as acceptance rates to the nation's top universities continue to decrease every year. Solomon's team consists of over 60 former college admissions officers from top colleges, such as Stanford, Cornell, MIT and Yale University. Solomon's student success rates are due to the college admissions consulting firm's strategic team-based approach and its overarching commitment to client results.

About Solomon Admissions Consulting

Being accepted into a top college comes down to how you market yourself as an applicant. There are plenty of students with good test scores and grades, so in order to be accepted by a top university, what an applicant needs is to stand out from this enormous and highly qualified crowd. All of our admissions consultants are Former College Admissions Officers and they work with our college applicants to craft memorable narratives and personal statements that best address their unique backgrounds, interests, and how they will contribute to the college to which they apply. Our college admissions consultants advise on how to best position the college application so as to match it with what each college desires to see in its students. Most importantly, our admissions consultants ensure that student essays, teacher recommendation letters, activity sheets, addendums, and interviews all support this positioning strategy.

