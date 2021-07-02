NRIA Announces Grand Opening of Gulf Stream Views, South Florida's Newest Luxury Residential Community

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, introduced the public to their newest luxury residential community, Florida's Gulf Stream Views, with a grand opening celebration on May 20.

For the first time, the public was able to experience first hand the highly anticipated oceanside townhomes in Boynton Beach.

Steven B. Grant, mayor of Boynton Beach, attended the event, celebrating the first major real estate development in the area in twenty years. Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, Commissioner Mack Bernard, and Gulfstream Commissioner Paul Lyons, were also in attendance.

"It was amazing," said Mayor Grant. "Just going upstairs to the top floor and the patio, experiencing the ocean, is something you will always remember for the rest of your life."

Glenn La Mattina, senior vice president of operations and global development for NRIA, said that the reaction to the townhomes from the community have been exceptional.

"Gulf Stream Views has wowed everyone who sees it," he said. "We have built modern homes that bring luxury, convenience, and superb design to a seaside experience."

Located between Palm Beach and Delray Beach, Gulf Stream Views boasts 14 state-of-the-art luxury condominium townhomes, each with oceanside vistas and direct beach access.

Every residence's contemporary three-story design, with all the elegant materials, geometric accents, and other unmistakable design cues of award-winning South Florida architect Richard Hones, possesses four bedrooms, four baths, a private auto court, tropical garden with outdoor kitchen, and grill and plunge pool. The open-plan living design features 10 foot ceilings and a spacious total floor area of 4,611-square-feet - all only minutes away from the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment of downtown Delray Beach.

"Palm Beach County is red-hot right now," said Commissioner Weinroth. "This community, right here on the ocean, is why people are coming here from New York, New Jersey, and everywhere in the North East to see this beautiful project with its views and appointments. It really is a beautiful development."

Gulf Stream Views is from the portfolio of luxury homes developed by Gulf Stream Views Capital, LLC and marketed by NR Living Platinum, both part of the National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) family of companies. With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NR Living Platinum has earned its reputation as one of the leading luxury home developers in the nation.

To learn more about Gulf Stream Views, visit www.gulfstreamviews.com.

For more information about NRIA or their luxury home division, NR Living, visit www.nria.net.

