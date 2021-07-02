DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Restructure of Company

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Pre-Quotation Disclosure



02-Jul-2021 / 03:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 1 July 2021 Pre-Quotation Disclosure The following information is required to be provided to ASX Limited ("ASX") for release to the market in connection with the admission to the official list and official quotation on a deferred settlement trading basis of the fully paid ordinary units in Dexus Property Trust (ARSN 648 526 470) ("DPT"), which will be stapled to the existing fully paid ordinary units in Dexus Operations Trust (ARSN 110 521 223) ("DXO") to form a dual stapled security ("Stapled Securities"). Capitalised terms which have not been otherwise defined in this document have the meaning given to them in the explanatory memorandum lodged by Dexus Funds Management Limited (ABN 24 060 920 783) ("Responsible Entity") as responsible entity of Dexus Diversified Trust ("DDF"), Dexus Industrial Trust ("DIT"), Dexus Office Trust ("DOT") and DXO with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 23 March 2021 ("EM"). 1. Status of conditions precedent under the EM Further to the Responsible Entity's announcement on 22 June 2021, the conditions precedent to the Simplification have been satisfied (other than the approval of ASX for the quotation of the Stapled Securities) and the Simplification will occur on Tuesday, 6 July 2021. 2. Nature of stapled listing ASX reserves the right (but without limiting its absolute discretion) to remove any or both of DPT or DXO from the official list if any of their ordinary securities cease to be stapled together, or any equity securities are issued by DPT or DXO which are not stapled to equivalent securities in the other entity. 3. Compliance with continuous disclosure obligations Dexus confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 at the time of DPT being admitted to the official list of ASX. 4. Attachments Attached to the announcement are the following: Appendix 1A, Information Form and Checklist and Annexure V (Stapled Entities) in respect of DPT

DPT's constitution

DXO's amended constitution

Dexus' trading policy

Corporate Governance Statement of DPT and DXO which has been adopted by the board of the Responsible Entity

an indicative statement setting out the names of the 20 largest holders of Stapled Securities, including the number and percentage held by those holders and an indicative distribution schedule of the number of holders of Stapled Securities, setting out the number of holdings as set out in the Appendix 1A and Information Form and Checklist 5. Simplification timetable Event Date Last day of trading in existing Dexus Stapled Securities on the ASX. Wednesday, 30 June 2021 Admission of units in DPT to official list of the ASX (to trade as part of the New Stapled Securities).



New Stapled Securities commence trading on the ASX (on a deferred settlement basis). Thursday, 1 July 2021 Stapling Record Date



Last day for registration of transfers of existing Dexus Stapled Securities. Friday, 2 July 2021 Any existing Dexus Stapled Securities held by Ineligible Foreign Security holders transferred to the sale nominee. Monday, 5 July 2021 Implementation Date



DPT units received by Security holders



Units in DDF, DIT and DOT transferred to DPT



Stapling of units in DXO and units in DPT to form New Stapled Securities



Despatch of holding statements of New Stapled Securities Tuesday, 6 July 2021 New Stapled Securities commence trading on the ASX (on a normal settlement basis (T+2)). Wednesday, 7 July 2021 DDF, DIT and DOT to be removed from official list of the ASX on this day or a subsequent day. Thursday, 8 July 2021 The full announcement including the attachments is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 02-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

