TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / TortoiseEcofin today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $601.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $433.4 million, or $36.33 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 488 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 384 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet





(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 545.0 $ 45.69 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.6 0.05 Investments Receivable 2.0 0.17 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.2 0.02 Current Tax Asset 52.1 4.36 Other Assets 1.2 0.11 Total Assets 601.1 50.40

Short-Term Borrowings 36.2 3.04 Senior Notes 83.9 7.03 Preferred Stock 32.3 2.71 Total Leverage 152.4 12.78

Other Liabilities 2.7 0.23 Current Tax Liability 12.6 1.06

Net Assets $ 433.4 $ 36.33



11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $299.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $220.3 million, or $39.05 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 488 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 405 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet











(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 297.7 $ 52.76 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.07 Investments Receivable 1.1 0.20 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.1 0.01 Other Assets 0.6 0.11 Total Assets 299.9 53.15

Short-Term Borrowings 52.8 9.36 Senior Notes 7.2 1.27 Preferred Stock 12.2 2.17 Total Leverage 72.2 12.80 Other Liability 1.3 0.23 Current Tax Liability 6.1 1.07

Net Assets $ 220.3 $ 39.05



5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $89.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $68.2 million, or $30.13 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 614 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 432 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet







(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 87.3 $ 38.56 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.6 0.72 Investments Receivable 0.2 0.07 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.0 0.01 Other Assets 0.4 0.18 Total Assets 89.5 39.54 Senior Notes 14.5 6.39 Preferred Stock 6.1 2.69 Total Leverage 20.6 9.08

Other Liabilities 0.7 0.33 Net Assets $ 68.2 $ 30.13



2.26 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $4.2 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 242,401 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.335 and an average discount to NAV of 21.1%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $47.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $44.6 million, or $24.17 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,587 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet









(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 47.6 $ 25.78 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.09 Investments Receivable 0.1 0.05 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.0 0.01 Other Assets 0.0 0.03 Total Assets 47.9 25.96

Credit Facility Borrowings 3.0 1.62

Other Liabilities 0.3 0.17 Net Assets $ 44.6 $ 24.17



1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $130.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $105.6 million, or $16.05 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 533 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet







(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 128.9 $ 19.61 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.02 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.3 0.04 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.0 0.01 Other Assets 1.1 0.17 Total Assets 130.5 19.85

Credit Facility Borrowings 24.4 3.71

Other Liabilities 0.5 0.09 Net Assets $ 105.6 $ 16.05



6.57 million common shares currently outstanding.

TPZ has completed approximately $4.4 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 377,280 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.569 and an average discount to NAV of 19.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) today announced that as of June 30, 2021, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $260.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $227.4 million, or $16.86 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 836 percent. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet







(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 255.6 $ 18.95 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.03 Investments Receivable 0.6 0.05 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.1 0.00 Other Assets 3.4 0.25 Total Assets 260.1 19.28

Credit Facility Borrowings 30.9 2.29

Other Liabilities 1.8 0.13 Net Assets $ 227.4 $ 16.86



13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

