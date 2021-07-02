



LAS VEGAS, NV, July 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today a partnership with Booming Games to bring its next-level slot game content for the US iGaming industry.Stephen Crystal said of the event, "Identifying truly next-level content in the ocean of available games is a challenge. We believe that Booming Games is one of those rare gems. Booming Games in-house designs and its complete back-office solution provide operators with feature-rich game content and bonus games, and optimized for mobile deployment as HTML5 content."Privately-held Malta-based Booming Games is licensed and regulated in Great Britain and Malta. The company supplies Type 1 gaming services under a B2B - Critical Gaming Supply License issued in 2018. Booming Games delivers high-end, next-level gaming to the slots market. Offering an established portfolio that encompasses uniquely themed games, innovative features, and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market. We utilize the knowledge of seasoned experts, who apply their years of expertise in the industry to craft games to the highest of standards, harnessing proven formulas for success, combined with the latest developments in the gaming industry.About SCCG ManagementSCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.About Booming GamesMalta-based Booming Games delivers high-end, next-level gaming to the slots market. Offering an established portfolio that encompasses uniquely themed games, innovative features, and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market. They utilize the knowledge of seasoned experts, who apply their years of expertise in the industry to craft games to the highest of standards, harnessing proven formulas for success, combined with the latest developments in the gaming industry. Booming Games? ever-growing catalog consists of over 50 games, all of which are crafted to be fun, engaging and keep players coming back for more, from uniquely novel configurations and interfaces to highly entertaining themes and characters.