Easy, reliable, high-quality and cost-effective testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in compliance with local regulatory requirements, is crucial to enabling millions of passengers to complete their journeys in comfort and safety. Eurofins has rapidly developed a broad network of around 500 testing centres across Europe and intends to have established around 1,000 testing centres by early July.

Eurofins' network of testing centres covers major travelling hubs and provides testing accessibility in a broad variety of locations such as supermarkets, business parks and residential areas, improving customer proximity and ease of testing.

Eurofins also operates mobile testing centres to further increase availability and access. Such mobile facilities can be used by municipal authorities to reduce pressure on existing testing centres by quickly adding sampling capacity. These mobile collection centres can each process up to 200 PCR tests per day. Eurofins has already launched this service in Belgium, France and Germany.

Additionally, to further support testing, in particular for European travel this summer, Eurofins has created an intuitive web-portal for travelers to book testing appointments and access their testing information, not only in their country of origin, but also at destination locations. All of Eurofins' testing centres are listed on a single landing page, identifying nearby testing locations. This portal is available in 12 languages; https://www.eurofins.com/covid19-travel-regulations-testing-stations/

Eurofins is committed to offering the best possible testing services to all travellers looking for a seamless, comfortable and safe travel experience. Eurofins has also invested in laboratory capacity and IT solutions that will ensure fast turn-around times for test results (as low as a few hours from receipt of sample at the laboratory for gold standard PCR Tests). Alongside Eurofins' home-testing offering (where supported by Health Authorities), the Group's extensive testing centres and mobile sample facilities enable Eurofins to offer an easy and comprehensive experience for international travellers across Europe and the world.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 25 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

