Easy, reliable, high-quality and cost-effective testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in compliance with local regulatory requirements, is crucial to enabling millions of passengers to complete their journeys in comfort and safety. Eurofins has rapidly developed a network of 67 sampling stations across the UK, expected to grow to 100 stations throughout July, combined with a nationwide at-home PCR test kit offering and 103 drop box stations across the UK for sample collection. This is the largest and most comprehensive solution for COVID-19 testing in the UK. and complements Eurofins' rapidly developed network of 500 testing centres across Europe, facilitating testing for UK travellers at European destinations. Eurofins expects to have established 1,000 centres across Europe by July.

Eurofins' network of testing centres in the UK covers major travelling hubs and provides testing accessibility in a broad variety of locations such as hotels, event and conference centres and travel agents, improving customer proximity and ease of testing. Eurofins is on the Government's approved list of COVID-19 testing service providers for Day 2, Day 5 and Day 8 testing.

The combined resources of 4 Eurofins laboratories in the UK will process COVID-19 PCR tests. Results are provided electronically, and can also be delivered alongside a travel certificate, for those needing to make international journeys.

The home test kits can be delivered to hotels, self-isolation locations and quarantine addresses, and can be used in support of the international traveller's requirements in each of the nations in the UK.

Further information on Eurofins' COVID-19 testing services in the UK can be found here.

To further support testing, in particular for European travel this summer, Eurofins has created an intuitive web-portal for travelers to book testing appointments and access their testing information, not only in their country of origin, but also at destination locations. All of Eurofins' testing centres, including those in the UK, are listed on a single landing page, identifying nearby testing locations. This portal is available in 12 languages; https://www.eurofins.com/covid19-travel-regulations-testing-stations/

Eurofins is committed to offering the best possible testing services to all travellers looking for a seamless, comfortable and safe travel experience. Eurofins has also invested in laboratory capacity and IT solutions that will ensure fast turn-around times for test results (as low as a few hours from receipt of sample at the laboratory for gold standard PCR Tests) and has facilitated 25 million PCR tests to date in its own laboratories. Alongside Eurofins' home-testing offering (where supported by Health Authorities), the Group's extensive testing centres and mobile sample facilities enable Eurofins to offer an easy and comprehensive experience for international travellers across Europe and the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/eurofins-safer-work-covid-19-solutions/

Notes to editor:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005999/en/

Contacts:

Aimee Beale

groupcommunications@eurofins.com