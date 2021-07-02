Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces a new use of BIOCERA-VET in a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs.

In addition to its ongoing clinical trial in appendicular osteosarcoma as a palliative alternative to limb amputation in dogs, TheraVet is currently evaluating the use of BIOCERA-VET as part of a comprehensive, multidisciplinary and curative approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs. This innovative treatment consists of a combination of tumour removal, reinforcement of the affected bone by cementoplasty and treatment of the cancer by immunochemical therapy, thus avoiding amputation.

In this context, TheraVet participated in the treatment of Flash, a 10 year old Rottweiler cross with a stage 1 osteosarcoma of the distal radius1, by a multidisciplinary team from the Occitanie veterinary clinic and the National Veterinary School of Toulouse, supervised by Dr. Vet David Sayag, European specialist in pet oncology (ONCOnseil -Unité d'expertise en oncologie, Toulouse, France). In order to preserve his quality of life and avoid amputation, Flash's bone tumour was destroyed by image-guided microwave ablation followed by consolidation of the affected bone by cementoplasty using the BIOCERA-VET product according to a procedure developed by Olivier Gauthier, Professor of Small Animal Surgery and Veterinary Dentistry at the National Veterinary School Oniris (Nantes, France). Thanks to the care of the veterinarians and the properties of BIOCERA-VET, Flash was walking normally the day after his operation and had an excellent quality of life two weeks after the operation.

The patient is now undergoing immuno-chemotherapy with no side effects. One month after the surgical treatment and the implementation of adjuvant treatments, Flash's quality of life has been maintained and he has resumed normal activity.

The management of animals with osteosarcoma through a comprehensive approach such as the one proposed by Dr Sayag is a very high potential alternative to amputation. TheraVet is proud of the use of BIOCERA-VET in this innovative treatment which marks a new milestone in veterinary oncology.

"When planning microwave ablation of a bone tumour, the risk of pathological fracture is greatly increased. In order to minimise this risk, image-guided sequential cementoplasty is a standard in interventional radiology. Bone healing with the BIOCERA-VET has been an asset in the consolidation and improvement of Flash's quality of life, and we now hope to strengthen our multimodal management of osteosarcoma with this new approach," comments Dr David Sayag

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet

1 According to the WHO classification

