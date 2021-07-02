Das Instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument 4F1 ES0137650018 FLUIDRA S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument 4F1 ES0137650018 FLUIDRA S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument MGE AU000000AVG6 AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument MGE AU000000AVG6 AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument 85C KYG190211071 CAR INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument 85C KYG190211071 CAR INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument BWB DE0005088108 BAADER BANK AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument BWB DE0005088108 BAADER BANK AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument NO0010031479 DNB NOR ASA A NK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument NO0010031479 DNB NOR ASA A NK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument JY21 KYG5086A1141 JAYDEN RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument JY21 KYG5086A1141 JAYDEN RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument 213 NO0010708068 VOW ASA NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument 213 NO0010708068 VOW ASA NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument VIH1 DE000A2YPDD0 VIB VERMOEGEN NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument VIH1 DE000A2YPDD0 VIB VERMOEGEN NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument US69354M1080 PRA HEALTH SCIENC.DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument US69354M1080 PRA HEALTH SCIENC.DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument NDX1 DE000A0D6554 NORDEX SE O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument NDX1 DE000A0D6554 NORDEX SE O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021Das Instrument G08 ES0105130001 GLOBAL DOM.ACCESS EO-,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument G08 ES0105130001 GLOBAL DOM.ACCESS EO-,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument CCO HK0217012357 CHINA CHENGTONG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument CCO HK0217012357 CHINA CHENGTONG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument 3PNA GB00B18V8630 PENNON GROUP NEW LS -,407 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2021The instrument 3PNA GB00B18V8630 PENNON GROUP NEW LS -,407 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2021Das Instrument SE0015962451 ENZYMATICA AB EM. 05/21 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2021The instrument SE0015962451 ENZYMATICA AB EM. 05/21 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2021