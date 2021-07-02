Anzeige
02.07.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes OrderYoYo A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen July 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
OrderYoYo share (short name: YOYO) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. OrderYoYo belongs to the technology sector and is the 16th
company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
the 115th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

OrderYOYO has developed an online ordering, payment and marketing software
solution for takeaway restaurants. The software solution gives the individual
independent takeaway restaurant the opportunity to maintain full ownership of
their online brand, digital order flow and thus the direct contact between the
restaurant and the restaurant's own customers. Up to 90 percent of a takeaway
restaurant's orders come from loyal customers who order again and again, which
is why OrderYOYO's cost-effective software solution is extremely attractive to
the restaurants. 

"We are very pleased and grateful for the interest and trust in OrderYOYO by
retail, cornerstone investors, current investors and other institutions", says
Søren Gammelgaard, CEO OrderYoyo. "Our initial public offering has been an
excellent success and we are looking forward to the next chapter as a listed
company. It means a great deal to everyone in and around OrderYOYO that there
has been so much interest in participating in our continued growth journey and
our mission to help the independent takeaway owners take control of their own
businesses. The listing supports that we can further strengthen our leading
European position through increased sales and marketing efforts in our existing
markets in Denmark, the UK and Ireland, enter new selected markets in Europe
and finally invest in the continued development of our software solutions to
the benefit of thousands of restaurant owners across our markets". 

"We are proud to welcome OrderYoYo to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "With OrderYoYo's
innovative technology platform for the retail segment, we welcome the 13th
company to the growth exchange this year, and thus cement our focus on
investments in Danish technology start-ups, which are absolutely crucial for
continued growth, innovation and future jobs". 

OrderYoYo has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
