Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes OrderYoYo A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen July 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the OrderYoYo share (short name: YOYO) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. OrderYoYo belongs to the technology sector and is the 16th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 115th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. OrderYOYO has developed an online ordering, payment and marketing software solution for takeaway restaurants. The software solution gives the individual independent takeaway restaurant the opportunity to maintain full ownership of their online brand, digital order flow and thus the direct contact between the restaurant and the restaurant's own customers. Up to 90 percent of a takeaway restaurant's orders come from loyal customers who order again and again, which is why OrderYOYO's cost-effective software solution is extremely attractive to the restaurants. "We are very pleased and grateful for the interest and trust in OrderYOYO by retail, cornerstone investors, current investors and other institutions", says Søren Gammelgaard, CEO OrderYoyo. "Our initial public offering has been an excellent success and we are looking forward to the next chapter as a listed company. It means a great deal to everyone in and around OrderYOYO that there has been so much interest in participating in our continued growth journey and our mission to help the independent takeaway owners take control of their own businesses. The listing supports that we can further strengthen our leading European position through increased sales and marketing efforts in our existing markets in Denmark, the UK and Ireland, enter new selected markets in Europe and finally invest in the continued development of our software solutions to the benefit of thousands of restaurant owners across our markets". "We are proud to welcome OrderYoYo to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "With OrderYoYo's innovative technology platform for the retail segment, we welcome the 13th company to the growth exchange this year, and thus cement our focus on investments in Danish technology start-ups, which are absolutely crucial for continued growth, innovation and future jobs". OrderYoYo has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com