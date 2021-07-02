Anzeige
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A2P7XS ISIN: FI4000440664 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
09:03 Uhr
13,675 Euro
+1,530
+12,60 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2021 | 08:41
79 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NELES CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2 JULY 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF NELES CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Neles Corporation and Valmet Corporation announced on 2 July 2021 that their
respective Boards of Directors have today signed a combination agreement and a
merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. The proposed
combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby Neles
will be merged into Valmet. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Neles Corporation to the Observation
segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares
(rule 4.1.1 article e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the
Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make,
or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so
that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
