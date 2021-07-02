WESTPAY AB: STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNERS IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted two new strategic POS Partners in Norway. These POS Partners will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay's offerings available for its merchant customers.



- We continue to attract POS partners that want to offer their end customers next-generation payment solutions. Our overall value, ability to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand, and our presence are three reasons they choose Westpay. Our local, regional manager, Christian Myrland, has implemented an ongoing strategy that makes us a natural and most relevant partner in Norway. I would not be surprised if we within short need to strengthen our resources in Norway to meet the increasing demand, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

