DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 02-Jul-2021 / 08:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: annual report for 2020. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 01 July 2021. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date of the event about which the statement is made: 01 July 2021.

