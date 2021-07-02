Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
01.07.21
09:01 Uhr
4,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
02.07.2021 | 08:55
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by Surgutneftegas PJSC

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 
02-Jul-2021 / 08:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
 
 
Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: 
annual report for 2020. 
 
Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 01 July 2021. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made: 01 July 2021. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 114981 
EQS News ID:  1214660 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214660&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
