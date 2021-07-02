Marriott Bonvoy Invites International Travelers to Start Dreaming of Summer in Phuket

With "Phuket Sandbox" due to launch on 1 July 2021, nine SHA Plus-certified Marriott Bonvoy properties prepare to welcome back guests with "Summer Dreaming" promotion

BANGKOK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences, today introduces the "Summer Dreaming" offer. The offer is available across a choice of nine hotels and resorts[1] in Phuket, covering eight world-renowned brands to celebrate the return of cherished international guests from 1 July 2021.

International guests who have been dreaming of visiting Phuket for the last 15 months will soon be able to return to the "Pearl of the Andaman" following the launch of the "Phuket Sandbox" program. Under this important initiative by the Government, overseas travelers can fly direct to Phuket, stay quarantine-free in world-class hotels and resorts, and soak up the blissful ambiance.

Under the "Summer Dreaming" offer, travelers who book at any participating Marriott Bonvoy property in Phuket will enjoy preferential rates, complimentary breakfast for two, and THB 1,000 (approximately USD 32) of hotel credit per room per night, which can be redeemed for memorable meals at the resorts' restaurants, sunset drinks at the bars, soothing spa treatments and more. So the longer you stay, the more rewarding your stay becomes!

To offer extra flexibility to guests, all bookings can be cancelled without charge up to 24 hours before the check-in date, and Marriott Bonvoy members will receive 5,000 bonus points. Signing up as a Marriott Bonvoy member is complimentary.

For truly blissful beachfront breaks, guests who book seven nights or longer under the Summer Dreaming promotion will be treated to a complimentary room upgrade and late 4pm check-out[2], ensuring that every couple or family can maximize their time in paradise.

From activity-packed resorts to exclusive island retreats, every guest can discover their own tropical idyll across the nine Marriott Bonvoy properties. The brand-new Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, which opens in August 2021, will allow guests to immerse themselves in Phuket's cultural heritage, surrounded by classical architecture, museums and markets.

Under the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) newly-introduced Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) Plus[3] certification system, inbound visitors to Phuket will be required to stay at a hotel in which at least 70% of staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests can rest assured that all of Marriott Bonvoy's properties in Phuket have achieved SHA Plus certificates.

Marriott Bonvoy properties across the world upholds the highest standards of health and safety under the company's "Commitment to Clean". The Marriott Cleanliness Council is redefining cleaning and safety standards, including enhanced cleaning technologies, adhering to social distancing protocols, food safety and more. To learn about how Marriott is keeping its guests safe, please visit clean.marriott.com.

The Thai government's "Phuket Sandbox" program, which comes into effect on 1 July 2021, allows international travelers who have received two COVID-19 vaccinations to fly directly to Phuket without the need to quarantine upon arrival, as long as they show proof of booking at an SHA Plus-certified hotel and when applying for their Certificate of Entry (CoE). For more information, please click here. As one of the largest hospitality companies in Thailand, Marriott International is fully supportive of this initiative and can't wait to welcome overseas visitors back to Phuket.

The Summer Dreaming promotion is valid for bookings made between 1 June and 31 August 2021, for stays taken between 1 July 2021 and 31 March 2022. Reservations must be made direct via https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/summer-dreaming-thailand-en/phuket/ using the promotional code A1764.

[1] Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio taking part in the "Summer Dreaming" promotion include Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort; Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa; The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket; Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort; Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach; Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach; JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket; and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town (opening in August 2021)

[2] Upon availability, terms and conditions apply

[3] Reference: https://www.tatnews.org/2021/06/phuket-introduces-amazing-thailand-sha-plus-certification/

