Freitag, 02.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
Dow Jones News
02.07.2021 | 09:10
109 Leser
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by Surgutneftegas PJSC

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 
02-Jul-2021 / 08:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
 
 
Type of the document the text of which is published on the website and the reporting date as of which it is executed: 
the list of affiliates as of June 30, 2021. 
 
Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: July 02, 
2021. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made: July 02, 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 114982 
EQS News ID:  1214666 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214666&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
