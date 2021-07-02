- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg is unlikely to raise its full-year guidance in the earnings report due next month, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- • After upgrading its guidance in almost every quarter over the past couple of years, Carlsberg is unlikely to do so this time, but this shouldn't be seen as an issue in the market, Bank of America said
- • Given Carlsberg's extremely resilient performance last year, there is only limited potential upside to this year's 5-10% organic EBIT guidance, so management likely will not raise the bar in the first-half report: BofA
- • However, the company may update its share buyback plans for the second half of the year: BofA
- • Carlsberg is rated buy at BofA, with price target DKK 1,320
