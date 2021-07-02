Tokyo and London, July 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that Northgate Public Services (NPS) has a new name and will now be known as NEC Software Solutions UK Limited.Since being acquired by the NEC Group in 2018, NEC Software Solutions' customers have benefited from the parent company's expertise in cutting edge developments such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition. Furthermore, almost -100 million has been invested in developing NEC Software Solutions' products and services to help its customers meet the challenges they face in the years ahead.Under the global NEC brand, NEC Software Solutions will continue to reinforce its standing as innovators in the development of technology for health, housing, police and local government across the UK and internationally.Tina Whitley, CEO of NEC Software Solutions, said: "With our new name, we have become closer to an organisation that has a long history of bringing pioneering technology from concept to reality. The NEC Group has already invested more than EUR50 million in our product development and EUR47 million on acquisitions, both of which have strengthened our presence in the markets we serve."We wanted a legacy for this important time in our business so we are creating five new apprenticeships in addition to our annual investment to give more young people the opportunity to work at the centre of a business that is pushing the boundaries of technology across the world. As NEC Software Solutions, we can take our place on the global stage and will drive further innovation."NEC Software Solutions will continue to build on the successes it has achieved in the last three years. This includes its innovative work in health, such as The Spinal Improvement Partnership which brings together the clinical excellence of The Walton Centre NHS Improvement Trust with the data collection and reporting expertise of NEC Software Solutions to deliver detailed insight on the long-term effectiveness of spinal surgeries and implants. More recently, the acquisition of Vantage Health paves the way for healthcare providers to be able to use the latest technology to reduce patient waiting times and cope with increased demand. And in 2021, the company is celebrating 10 years of screening babies to check for hearing loss in Ireland.In housing, a partnership with Colchester Borough Council and Colchester Borough Homes saw NEC Software Solutions' housing management system, NEC Housing, go live in just over 11 months, despite the project being managed remotely due to the pandemic.In policing, the company's core policing platform Connect provides the backbone of Athena, one of the largest-ever joint police information sharing projects. The contract was recently extended by the nine forces involved until the year 2029.And in local government, switching to NEC Revenues & Benefits solutions is enabling Buckinghamshire Council to consolidate its IT systems, freeing staff from routine tasks and enabling the council to better serve the community."In this new and important chapter in our company's history, we have the expertise of a world leading technology innovator supporting us as we continue to enhance our products and services for the future. We look forward with great anticipation to our ongoing success," said Tina Whitley, CEO of NEC Software Solutions.Naoki Yoshida, senior vice president at NEC Corporation, said: "We regard NEC Software Solutions as an integral part of our global business. We are proud of the company's success and excited for the future as we continue to work with the team to drive innovation across the sector under the new company name."NEC Software Solutions will remain a separate limited company and will continue to operate from its offices in the UK, India, Australia and Canada.Legal name changesThe following changes of company name will take place.- Northgate Public Services (UK) Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions UK Limited- Northgate Public Services (Canada) Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions Canada Limited- Northgate Public Services Pty Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions ANZ Pty Limited- Rave Technologies (India) Pvt Limited will be re-named NEC Software Solutions India Private Limited- APD Communications and i2n will be renamed NEC Software Solutions UK Limited- NEC Software Solutions is a wholly owned NEC Corporation subsidiary.About Northgate Public ServicesNorthgate Public Services (NPS) has a proven history of developing game changing software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why more than 50% of local authorities use us to collect revenues and administer benefits. It's why 16 different police forces, comprising more than 60% of the UK's police officers, have chosen NPS' CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline, why over 150 housing providers use NPS systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen ten million babies for hearing loss. Based in the UK and working around the world, NPS' 2,300 employees help improve the services that matter most. NPS is part of the NEC Corporation ("NEC", TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide. For more information, visit necsws.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.