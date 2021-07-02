Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in VEF Ltd (377/21)

At the request of VEF Ltd, the trading in the company's SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is July 2, 2021. Short name: VEFL SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007192018 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110742 ---------------------------- Please note that the first day of trading for the ordinary shares of VEF AB (publ), ISIN Code SE0016128151, Order Book ID 228862, company registration number 559288-0362, will be on July 5, 2021. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please contact Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00 or certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.