NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Neles due to merger with Valmet (125/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Neles Corporation (Neles) published on July 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of Neles and Valmet Oyj (Valmet) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Neles will receive 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for every one (1) share held in Neles. The merger is subject to approval by both company's Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) planned for September 2021. The combination is intended to be completed on or about January 1, 2022. Provided that an approval from shareholders is obtained and that other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES). Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series names will be changed. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004728