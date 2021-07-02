Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
02.07.21
11:08 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2021 | 09:53
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Neles due to merger with Valmet (125/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Neles Corporation
(Neles) published on July 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of Neles and Valmet Oyj (Valmet) have agreed upon the
combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Neles
will receive 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for every one (1) share held in Neles.
The merger is subject to approval by both company's Extraordinary General
Meetings (EGMs) planned for September 2021. The combination is intended to be
completed on or about January 1, 2022. 

Provided that an approval from shareholders is obtained and that other
regulatory conditions are fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return forwards in
Neles (NELES). Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series names will be
changed. 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004728
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
