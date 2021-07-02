Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cyber Security 1 AB (380/21)

With effect from July 05, 2021, the unit rights in Cyber Security 1 AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 14, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CYB1 UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016276703 Order book ID: 229167 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 05, 2021, the paid subscription units in Cyber Security 1 AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CYB1 BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016276711 Order book ID: 229168 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB