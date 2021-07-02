Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:11 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,002
-5,33 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2021 | 10:05
126 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cyber Security 1 AB (380/21)

With effect from July 05, 2021, the unit rights in Cyber Security 1 AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 14, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CYB1 UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016276703              
Order book ID:  229167                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from July 05, 2021, the paid subscription units in Cyber Security 1
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CYB1 BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016276711              
Order book ID:  229168                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
