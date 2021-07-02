Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A2DSHL ISIN: US00737L1035 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:02 Uhr
31,800 Euro
+1,800
+6,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Cerence Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Adtalem Global Education to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerence Inc (NASD: CRNC) will replace Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Adtalem Global Education will replace Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASD: BPFH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 7. S&P 500 constituent SVB Financial Group (NASD: SIVB) completed its acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 7, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Cerence

CRNC

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Adtalem Global Education

ATGE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Adtalem Global Education

ATGE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Boston Private Finl Hldgs

BPFH

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2021 PR Newswire
