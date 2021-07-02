Tabula ICAV - Change of External Auditor
July 2
2nd July 2021
RE: PWC resigned and Mazars have been approved
Tabula ICAV
Change of External Auditor
Tabula ICAV announces that, following a formal competitive and comprehensive tender process, the Board has approved the appointment of Mazars as external auditor of the ICAV effective as of the 9th of June 2021. The previous external auditor engagement with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been terminated with effect also on the 9th of June 2021.
