The latest product in the Vertex series from the Chinese manufacturer has an efficiency of 21.2%. It was designed for commercial rooftop projects.Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has launched a new Vertex solar module with a power output of 510 W. The new black frame module is part of the Vertex TSM-DE18M.08(II) series that, prior to the launch of this new product, offered panels with a power range of 480 to 505 W. The module relies on PERC cells with a size of 210mm and features an efficiency of 21.2%. "The latest multi-busbar technology also ensures better light trapping, lower ...

