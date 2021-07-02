Anzeige
02.07.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: First trading day with the shares of Bercman Technologies AS is 06.07.2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-07-02 10:57 CEST --


On 25.06.2021, the Supervisory Board of Bercman Technologies AS (hereinafter
Bercman) decided to increase the share capital of Bercman by 24,000 euro and
issue 240,000 new shares to the investors subscribing shares in the course of
the public offering of the shares of Bercman. The increase of share capital was
registered in the Commercial Register on 29.06.2021. Therefore, it is possible
to start trading with the shares of Bercman in the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock
Exchange's multilateral trading facility First North earlier than indicated in
the company description (12.07.2021). The first trading day is 06.07.2021. 



Additional information:

Mart Suurkask

Bercman Technologies AS, CEO

Tel: +37253402902

E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
