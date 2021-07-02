- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a 29 MW order from Ørsted for the Lisheen 3 project in County Tipperary, Ireland.
- • The order comprises the supply, installation, and servicing of eight V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode
- • It will be the third phase of Vestas-supplied wind parks at the project location, following the 36 MW Lisheen and the 24 MW Lisheen extension projects
- • The turbines will be serviced by Vestas through a long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • The order marks the first onshore wind project for which Vestas will supply turbines to Ørsted, in Ireland and in Europe
- • Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, while park commissioning is expected for the final quarter of 2022
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de