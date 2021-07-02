The Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) and the Solar Industry Association of Zambia (SIAZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the transition to renewable energy sources in Zambia. One of the goals is to create at least five million green jobs.The Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) and the Solar Industry Association of Zambia (SIAZ) have joined forces to improve energy access for at least 500 million people, create over five million green jobs, and avoid at least one billion tons of CO2e emissions by 2030. They aim to achieve this by promoting renewable energy ...

