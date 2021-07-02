Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 2
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")
This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name(s)
|Melville Trimble
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£1.65
|Volume
49
|d)
|Currency
|GBP
|e)
|Aggregated information
|£80.70
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-07-02
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary
pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk
