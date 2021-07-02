Research institutes in Germany and Chile are investigating the potential of extracting lithium and other minerals, as well as drinking water, from brines used in geothermal energy. The concept could greatly reduce the environmental impacts of mining in northern Chile. The project has set up a demonstration of the technology at a geothermal power plant in western Germany, and is working to identify optimal sites in Chile for further development.Availability of certain materials, and the environmental impacts of their mining, is a major challenge to achieving targets for decarbonization and renewable ...

