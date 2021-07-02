(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 491536 shares issued by Chr. Hansen, below 0.5%, down from 0.59% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|78,72
|79,04
|14:25
|78,82
|78,92
|14:25
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:58
|Chr. Hansen Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
|(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 491536 shares issued by Chr. Hansen, below 0.5%, down from 0.59% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|22.06.
|Chr. Hansen Holding A/S: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors
|20.05.
|Chr. Hansen Natural Colors changes its name to Oterra
|17.05.
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Chr. Hansen Holding (96/21)
|NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular futures in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR) due to an extra dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please...
► Artikel lesen
|17.05.
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Chr. Hansen Holding (95/21)
|The Board of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen Holding) has
decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 6.54 per share. The
Ex-date is May 18, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S
|78,22
|+0,64 %