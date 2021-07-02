Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - S2 Minerals Inc. (CSE: STWO) (the "Company" or "S2") announces that Carmelo Marrelli has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marrelli will succeed Paul Murphy, who has retired from the position. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Murphy for his services to the Company.

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of The Marrelli Group of Companies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA) and a member of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Marrelli acts as the Chief Financial Officer to various issuers listed on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the "Weebigee Joint Venture" claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc.

The Company has 25,311,334 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis; and raised $1.2 million from the recently completed rights offering.

It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of S2 Minerals Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

