Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A0B6SC ISIN: LT0000121865 Ticker-Symbol: IU8 
Stuttgart
02.07.21
08:06 Uhr
1,820 Euro
-0,040
-2,15 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Vilnius: Purchase of own shares of AB "Žemaitijos pienas"

From 2021-07-05, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Žemaitijos pienas"
ORS (ISIN code LT0000121865) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-07-12.
The price per share is EUR 1.75
The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 345 999
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: ZMP1LOS11.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
