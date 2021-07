TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - June 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2021, Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5055 8353

UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9272

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

