English Language Learning Market Worth $54.92 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Offline, Online, Blended Learning), End-User (Individual, Education, Government, Corporate Learners) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the English language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $54.92 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5127

Language learning is a process by which learners acquire the ability to learn more than one language. Being bilingual provides an economic edge and acts as a bridge between cultures. Additionally, as students move to different countries to pursue better education, offline, blended, and online language learning courses are widely adopted to improve communication skills.

The growth of the overall English language learning market is mainly attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence in e-learning, the rising importance of the English language for business and professional reasons, an increase in the investments for English language learning start-ups and small companies, and the minimal cost of English language learning applications. However, data security & privacy concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the English language learning market marginally.

Penetration of AI in E-learning Propels the English Language Learning Market

Across the globe, technological advances have made the provision and management of English language learning more accessible. New technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, mobile Internet, and wearable gadgets, have resulted in the proliferation of English online language learning products and applications. Recent developments, such as the advent of social networking platforms, voice recognition, and video offerings, have further expanded the potential of technology to enhance language learning.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5127

Due to the coherent benefits of these technologies, modernization of English and other foreign language learning has been the major focus of many companies, which has paved the way for online language learning platforms. Following this, neural network capabilities were utilized together with AI language education platforms to revolutionize education for students and teachers as well as the enterprise sector. AI algorithms have the potential to advance E-learning in every field. In language learning, AI personalizes teachings and lessons to each learner, reducing the time, cost, and frustration involved in completing online or app-based courses. The integration of AI helps in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking the learners' progress. Also, it helps in integrating data from different sources and customizing it for learners.

Increase in the Investments for English Language Learning Start-ups and Small Companies

Education start-ups are evolving rapidly to cater to the needs of hundreds of millions of non-English medium students and individual learners for English language training. The global demand for higher education is expected to increase through 2040, and nearly 600 million students will be enrolled in universities around the world by 2040. According to a report prepared by Google Inc. (U.S.), there will be 280 million students enrolled in schools by 2021. This large number of students presents a unique opportunity for education start-ups to expand their product portfolio for English language learning platforms. Several companies, including start-ups, have received investments for accelerating the English language learning platforms.

Key Findings in the English Language Learning Market Study

The overall English language learning market is segmented based on methodology, end user, and geography.

Based on methodology, the English language learning market is categorized into blended learning, offline learning, and online learning. In 2020, the blended learning segment accounted for the largest share of the overall English language learning (ELL) market. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include the increasing need for personalized learning for students, rising importance for effective learning methodology, the ability to manage to learn at individuals' own pace, and flexibility.

Quick Buy -English Language Learning Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/31767128

Based on end user, the English language learning market is categorized into individual learners, educational institutions, government institutions, and corporate learners. In 2020, the individual learners segment accounted for the largest share of the overall English language learning (ELL) market due to the growing accessibility to internet, increase in mobile phone user base, and consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players.

Based on geography, the global English language learning market is categorized into five major regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global English language learning market, followed by Europe, and North America. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing government focus towards the education sector, high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, and high education expenditure in the region. In addition, rapidly developing economies, various schemes launched for supporting the digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet are the other factors contributing to the high growth of the APAC English language learning market.

Some of the key players operating in the global English language learning market are Cambridge University Press, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc., Transparent Language, Inc., Busuu, Ltd., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Memrise Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., Lesson Nine GmbH, and ELSA Corp among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/english-language-learning-market-5127

Scope of the Report :

English Language Learning Market, by Methodology

Offline/Classroom-based Learning

Online Learning

Blended Learning

English Language Learning Market, by End-User

Individual Learners

Education Institutions

Government Institutions

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market, by Geography

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Australia



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5127

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Online Language Learning Market by Product (SaaS, Apps, Tutoring), Mode (Consumer, Government, K-12, Corporate), Language (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/online-language-learning-market-5025

Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition; Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/education-and-learning-analytics-market-5133

Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Product Offering (Solutions, Services), User Group (Education, Corporate), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Learning), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/learning-management-system-market-5052

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/32/english-language-learning-market-2027

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg