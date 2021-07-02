Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A2PTNF ISIN: US88875G1013 Ticker-Symbol: RTRA 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:00 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,020
-1,03 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.07.2021 | 14:05
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Distribution Dates for shares and ADRs in Accustem Sciences Limited

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021

Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange)

The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange) held in CREST and Certificated form is as follows:

Demerger Record Time: 7:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020
Ex-entitlement date for Accustem Shares: 2 November 2020
CREST accounts credited with Accustem Shares:8 July 2021*
Certificates for Accustem Shares for those shareholders
holding their Tiziana Life Sciences plc in certificated form:		by 18 July 2021
* replacing allocation placeholders currently showing

Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the US Nasdaq Market)

The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ADSs

Announcement Tiziana CUSIP: 88875G101

Corporate Action Type:Spin Off with DR Distribution
Spin Off Issuer Name:Accustem Sciences Limited
Spin Off DR CUSIP: 00442Y101
DR Distribution Rate:1 new Accustem DR(s) issued for every 1 existing Tiziana DR held on DR Record Date
Tax Withholding Rate: n/a
DR Record Date:November 6, 2020
DR Payment Date:July 14, 2021
DR Issuance and Cancellation Books close Date: October 28, 2020
DR Issuance and Cancellation Books reopen Date: July 19, 2021
Fees: Issuance fee: $nil per DR issued

The Issuer has announced a Spin Off Distribution in the local market. Existing Tiziana DRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new DRs.

For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone,
Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379
United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com (mailto:dave@redchip.com)

