Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Distribution Dates for shares and ADRs in Accustem Sciences Limited

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021
Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange)
The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange) held in CREST and Certificated form is as follows:
|Demerger Record Time:
|7:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020
|Ex-entitlement date for Accustem Shares:
|2 November 2020
|CREST accounts credited with Accustem Shares:
|8 July 2021*
|Certificates for Accustem Shares for those shareholders
holding their Tiziana Life Sciences plc in certificated form:
|by 18 July 2021
|* replacing allocation placeholders currently showing
Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the US Nasdaq Market)
The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ADSs
Announcement Tiziana CUSIP: 88875G101
|Corporate Action Type:
|Spin Off with DR Distribution
|Spin Off Issuer Name:
|Accustem Sciences Limited
|Spin Off DR CUSIP:
|00442Y101
|DR Distribution Rate:
|1 new Accustem DR(s) issued for every 1 existing Tiziana DR held on DR Record Date
|Tax Withholding Rate:
|n/a
|DR Record Date:
|November 6, 2020
|DR Payment Date:
|July 14, 2021
|DR Issuance and Cancellation Books close Date: October 28, 2020
|DR Issuance and Cancellation Books reopen Date: July 19, 2021
|Fees: Issuance fee: $nil per DR issued
The Issuer has announced a Spin Off Distribution in the local market. Existing Tiziana DRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new DRs.
|For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
|Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone,
Chairman and founder
|+44 (0)20 7495 2379
|United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com (mailto:dave@redchip.com)
