Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 18,050,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,512,500. Each flow-through unit will comprise one flow through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months.

StrikePoint Gold's CEO Shawn Khunkhun said, "We are well-positioned as the top explorer in the Golden Triangle with a record treasury exceeding $10 million and having commenced exploration at both our high-grade Porter silver and Willoughby gold-silver Projects, located east of the mining town of Stewart, BC.. Over 8,000 meters of drilling will be completed using two drill rigs, stepping out from previous high-grade intercepts or stopes as well as testing multiple new exploration targets."

The company paid $243,000 and issued 972,000 finder's warrants in connection with the private placement. The finder's warrants are issued on the same terms as the warrants.

The proceeds of the Placement will be utilized to fund the Company's exploration activities at both the Porter and Willoughby properties located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest, B.C.

The securities issued in connection with this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on October 31, 2021.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for National Instrument 43-101 is Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo, technical Consultant. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is an exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, adjacent to Red Mountain deposit. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Shawn Khunkhun"

Shawn Khunkhun

Chief Executive Officer and Director

604-602-1440

sk@strikepointgold.com

