Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on July 2nd, 2021, the Company executed an agreement with a new distribution partner, Alps Controls Inc. ("Alps Controls"), to distribute Air Sniper indoor air quality ("IAQ") products on its leading online marketplace, alpscontrols.com, for HVAC and building automation controls to its over 3,000 HVAC contractors, control system integrators and higher education customers across the United States. The Company expects to launch the products on their site in the coming weeks.

Chris Hazelton, President & CEO of Universal PropTech Inc., commented, "Just in time for July 4th celebrations, Universal PropTech is proud to announce our ability to sell Air Sniper indoor air quality products to the US market." Mr. Hazelton further stated, "We're excited to begin our presence in the US with trusted and high-quality products from Air Sniper to the US market."

"We evaluate and distribute the best technologies for smart buildings from over 140 manufacturers and are excited to add Air Sniper Products through Universal PropTech to our existing and new US customers," stated Paul Wickberg, Vice President of Business Development for Alps Controls. "We see a long and growing relationship with Universal PropTech, and we'll build from this foundation."

On June 30th, the Company provided second half 2021 guidance, and the Company is now expanding into the US through distribution opportunities.

Recent Investing New Network article cites the growing demand for indoor air quality equipment in North America.

About Alps Controls Inc.

alpscontrols.com is the leading online marketplace for HVAC and building automation control parts and peripherals in the Americas, offering hundreds of millions of products from over 140 of the industry's most well-known and respected brands. The company's unique and innovative business model delivers unparalleled service, selection, convenience, productivity, and price to controls contractors all over the world looking for a better, more efficient way to buy parts.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

Additional Universal PropTech Statement

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYxig8nvpmMeDNaK_6OOSw

Please join the conversation on our Universal PropTech supporter's telegram group at:

https://t.me/UniversalPropTech

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89280