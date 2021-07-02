Business recognized for excellence in IT, AI product innovation and customer service

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned a 2021 FTF News Technology Innovation Award for its OneSumX for Operational Risksolution, marking the second consecutive year the offering has received this accolade for excellence in product innovation. The company has also received seven IT World Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation across a range of areas.

The FTF News Innovation Awards are a fiercely competitive and highly regarded international award program. Wolters Kluwer's winning submission focused on key functionality enhancements, including full integration of its risk and controls content with automated updates and the rollout of an enhanced user reporting module with advanced features. These updates have facilitated easier customer date extraction, analysis and value, improving the user experience and overall product performance while ensuring conformance to the latest technology and industry security standards.

Compliance Solutions' 2021 IT World Awards include Gold-level honors for its Expere Language Translation product, under the "Hot Technology of the Year, Artificial Intelligence" category, and its transformed SupportLine 2.0, winning in the "Customer Service Support Team of the Year" category. The business also picked up Silver-level wins in the "Best IT Software" category for its Online Applications solution, and for its OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management offering. OneSumX ProViso won bronze for "Best Artificial Intelligence," as did OneSumX for Compliance Program Management for "Best Governance, Risk Compliance" offering.

"It is a tremendous honor to earn peer-reviewed industry distinctions across so many of our product offerings, further supported by an award-winning customer service team that is focused on our clients' success," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Compliance Solutions. "A common thread running through these industry accolades is that they represent the latest in leading-edge technologies, combined with enriched regulatory content and domain expertise. These building blocks allow us to engineer and deliver superior regulatory compliance offerings that are enabling professionals to make an impact of significance when it matters most for their customers to achieve a financial goal important to them."

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' iLien Motor Vehicle provides for the processing and management of motor vehicle titles and liens, helping solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide.

