Second highest month in OCC's history; highest June on record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that June 2021 total cleared contract volume was 870,149,871 contracts, the second highest month in OCC's history and up 32.7 percent compared to June 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through June was 39,400,310 contracts, up 25.6 percent compared to June 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 866,099,522, up 25.8 percent compared to June 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 826,487,445 contracts, up 26.9 percent compared to June 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 203,065,100, a 17.3 percent decrease compared to June 2020. Index options volume was 39,612,077, up 5.8 percent compared to June 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,163,414 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,050,349, a 9.9 percent decrease compared to June 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 236,895 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in June 2021 was $128,437,950,629, a 68.5 percent increase compared to June 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 38.5 percent in new loans from June 2020 with 171,873 transactions last month.

June 2021

Total

Contract

Volume June 2020

Total

Contract

Volume June 2021

Total

Contract

% Change

vs 2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 June 2021

% Change

vs 2020 Equity Options 826,487,445 651,089,358 26.9% 37,272,281 25,992,438 43.4% Index Options 39,612,077 37,455,152 5.8% 1,891,133 2,137,212 -11.5% Total Options 866,099,522 688,544,510 25.8% 39,163,414 28,129,650 39.2% Futures 4,050,349 4,497,670 -9.9% 236,895 279,362 -15.2% Total Volume 870,149,871 693,042,180 25.6% 39,400,310 28,409,012 38.7%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

