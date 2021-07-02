Second highest month in OCC's history; highest June on record
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that June 2021 total cleared contract volume was 870,149,871 contracts, the second highest month in OCC's history and up 32.7 percent compared to June 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through June was 39,400,310 contracts, up 25.6 percent compared to June 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 866,099,522, up 25.8 percent compared to June 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 826,487,445 contracts, up 26.9 percent compared to June 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 203,065,100, a 17.3 percent decrease compared to June 2020. Index options volume was 39,612,077, up 5.8 percent compared to June 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,163,414 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,050,349, a 9.9 percent decrease compared to June 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 236,895 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in June 2021 was $128,437,950,629, a 68.5 percent increase compared to June 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 38.5 percent in new loans from June 2020 with 171,873 transactions last month.
June 2021
June 2020
June 2021
YTD Avg
YTD Avg
June 2021
Equity Options
826,487,445
651,089,358
26.9%
37,272,281
25,992,438
43.4%
Index Options
39,612,077
37,455,152
5.8%
1,891,133
2,137,212
-11.5%
Total Options
866,099,522
688,544,510
25.8%
39,163,414
28,129,650
39.2%
Futures
4,050,349
4,497,670
-9.9%
236,895
279,362
-15.2%
Total Volume
870,149,871
693,042,180
25.6%
39,400,310
28,409,012
38.7%
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
