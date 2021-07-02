The Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA) has urged the country's government to allocate more capacity under the metering scheme, as all installed power for commercial and industrial PV was already assigned a few months after the scheme's launch.Malaysia's Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) has assigned all of the 300 MW of capacity planned it planned to allocate for commercial and industrial PV under the Net Energy Metering 3.0 program (NEM 3.0) it launched in April. According to the Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA), this uptake relates to the NEM ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...