Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A27Z30 ISIN: DE000A27Z304 Ticker-Symbol: BTCE 
Lang & Schwarz
02.07.21
15:35 Uhr
27,582 Euro
+0,288
+1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BTCETC BITCOIN EXCHANGE TRADED CRYPTO ETN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTCETC BITCOIN EXCHANGE TRADED CRYPTO ETN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,56827,59615:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BTCETC BITCOIN EXCHANGE TRADED CRYPTO ETN
BTCETC BITCOIN EXCHANGE TRADED CRYPTO ETN Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BTCETC BITCOIN EXCHANGE TRADED CRYPTO ETN27,582+1,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.