Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (382/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has on June 22, 2021 assessed that Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, company registration number 556851-9523, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its equities on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 22, 2021. Modus Therapeutics Holding AB has 10,943,750 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: MODTX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,100,050 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015987904 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228891 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556851-9523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: MODTX TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 5,156,300 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 70 per cent of the VWAP during the period April 20, 2022 up to and including May 17, 2022, however minimum SEK 7.30 SEK and maximum SEK 8.80. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 19, 2022- June 9, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 7, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075568 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 229348 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.