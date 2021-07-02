Acacia Pharma has updated the market on the significant ongoing progress of US formulary wins for BARHEMSYS for the treatment and prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) and BYFAVO, an intravenous sedative for use during invasive medical procedures. Formulary access is key for initial sales in the hospital setting and early BARHEMSYS sales should start to trickle through by end FY21/early FY22, while the focus for BYFAVO remains on formulary wins. Obtaining wide formulary adoption is critical and should translate to significant revenue generation from FY22 and maiden operating profit from FY23. Our valuation of Acacia Pharma is unchanged at €1,278m.

